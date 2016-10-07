Korn to bring ‘Serenity of Suffering’ to Coast Coliseum

In the more than 20 years since they’ve been collectively making music, the members of Korn have weathered many storms together, including the demons of addiction.
Founding member Brian “Head” Welch left the band in 2004 to deal with his addiction problem. By 2012, Head was back and Korn marched onward.
The band’s bassist Fieldy has also gone through his changes within the band. A few years ago, Fieldy decided to get sober and become a follower of Christ.
Fieldy, Head and the rest of Korn will be at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Sunday with co-headliners Breaking Benjamin.
The band will be releasing its 12th studio album “The Serenity of Suffering” on Oct. 21.
“We went in this little tiny room in Hollywood and we found a producer and then when went to Nashville, it was a super cool studio,” Fieldy said.
One Of the album’s songs, “A Different World,” features Slipknot singer Corey Taylor who — Fiedly said is a friend of Korn.
“It was just as simple as a text message and that was it,” he said. “He flew out and did we’ve always been friends and fans of Slipknot.”
The album features lyrics written by the band’s singer, Jonathan Davis.
“Almost every Korn album that we put out, we write the songs and give the music to Jon later,” Fieldy said. “That way he has a soundtrack and he can listen to the song over and over and he can write to it. He’s done things like writing in the back of his truck and writing in hotel rooms — wherever he can.”
Although the album’s subject matter deals with suffering, Fieldy said he’s suffed a lot as a person.
“When I came to a point where I accepted Christ in my life, it pretty much helped me to love all of my brothers more,” he said. “It made things better, and I think the band would say the same thing, but I can still have a bad day and it’s pretty hard to be joyful when you’re suffering, but when I do find myself suffering, I just pray for others nonstop and it helps me.”
If you go
CPR Fest 19 featuring Korn and Breaking Benjamin
Mississippi Coast Coliseum at 2350 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi.
6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9
Tickets start at $20 and are avialble at Ticketmaster.com.
