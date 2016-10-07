Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New Arrivals
The Birth of a Nation ☆☆1/2
Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831. R (C, G)
The Girl on the Train ☆☆☆
Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller. R (C, G)
The Hollow
No review available
When a U.S. congressman’s daughter passing through a small town in Mississippi dies in a mysterious triple homicide, a team of FBI agents descends to investigate. The team’s lead agent is battling demons both past and present, as his beautiful partner tries to hold him and the case together. R (G)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life
No review available
Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior. PG (C, G)
Deepwater Horizon☆☆☆
Mark Wahlberg stars in director Peter Berg’s drama about the 2010 offshore drilling explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the worst oil spill in U.S. history. PG-13 (C, G)
Masterminds ☆☆1/2
A disillusioned armored-truck driver (Zach Galifianakis) tries to pull off an impossible bank heist. Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon and Jason Sudeikis are his partners in crime. PG-13 (C, G)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children ☆☆1/2
Eva Green is the headmistress at a special school for gifted children in director Tim Burton’s adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Queen of Katwe ☆☆☆☆
Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding,” “Salaam Bombay!”) directs this fact-based drama about a girl from rural Uganda who became a world-class chess player. PG (C, G)
Returning
Bridget Jones’s Baby ☆☆
Renee Zellweger reprises her signature role of the romantically challenged Bridget Jones, this time trying to figure out which of her two suitors (Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey) is the father of her unborn child. PG-13 (C, G)
Don’t Breathe ☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C)
Grease (1978) ☆☆1/2
Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? PG (C)
The Magnificent Seven ☆☆
Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke and Vincent D’Onofrio saddle up for director Antoine Fuqua in this remake of the classic 1960 John Sturges western about outlaws turned heroes. PG-13 (C, G)
Storks ☆☆1/2
Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer and Jennifer Aniston provide the voices for this comedy about the breed of birds that was once in the baby-delivering business but now works for an online shopping giant. PG (C, G)
Suicide Squad ☆1/2
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too. PG-13 (C)
Sully ☆☆☆
Clint Eastwood directs Tom Hanks in this drama about Chesley Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who landed a disabled plane on the Hudson River and saved the lives of his passengers. PG-13 (C, G)
When the Bough Breaks
No review available
A surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair) becomes a little too fond of the father-to-be (Morris Chestnut). Regina Hall is the wife caught in the middle. PG-13 (C)
Comments