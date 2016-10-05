Cheech and Chong will bring smokin’ show to the IP on Friday

It’s been more than 40 years since Cheech and Chong made an impact on both the American comedy scene and the counterculture. Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong released their first album in 1971 and in 1978, the duo’s first movie, “Up In Smoke” hit screens across the nation.
And four decades later, the duo is still surviving and thriving. But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been drama. There have breakups, reunions, and the time Chong spent in jail for basically selling glass bongs.
Cheech and Chong return to Biloxi on Friday for a show at the IP Casino Resort, 850 Bayview Ave., at 8 p.m.
“We’ve been to Biloxi a couple of times, and I love it,” Marin said in an interview with the Sun Herald.
He said the duo got back together a few years ago because performing was always what the duo did best.
“People kept asking us when we were going to get onstage again and that’s the one thing that we didn’t argue about was our stage act because people either laugh or they don’t,” Marin said. “We decided several years ago that we decided to get back to the stage, and we’ve kept at it because it’s been successful — it keeps us alive.”
Although Cheech and Chong made a string of successful movies together including “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie” and “Nice Dreams,” they haven’t worked together on a full-length film since 1984’s “The Corsican Brothers.”
Marin said that even though they have been long-attached to do a film with the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, don’t expect a new movie any time soon.
“I think us doing a movie together is off the table at this point,” he said. “I don’t see another movie in our future, but there is a documentary that is being made about us, and we’ll see where that goes.”
And with Cheech and Chong continuing to sell-out venues, Marin said he is grateful for their continued success, but he is not surprised at their longevity.
“I used to be surprised that people would really adhere to the movies, but over the years it seems like it has become a rite of passage for people when they get a certain age, they start watching the Cheech and Chong movies,” he said. “Suddenly, the whole world opens up for you.”
If you go
Cheech and Chong
IP Casino Resort at 850 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7
Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com
