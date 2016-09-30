‘Deepwater Horizon,’ Seafood Festival and Art Garfunkel are some of things to do this weekend

Get your motors running and head out on the highway as Cruisin’ The Coast officially kicks off on Sunday. But it unofficially gets under way Saturday with shows at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Golden Nugget Casino and IP Casino Resort.
And in case you need something to talk about, how about that weather, right? So, yeah, there’s plenty to do this weekend — let’s get to it.
Funny man Sinbad brings his one-man show to the IP on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Chubby Checker will bring “The Twist” and other hits to the Beau on Saturday at 8 p.m. He will share the show with LA funk band War. Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Hey, hey it’s The Monkees and they are bringing 50 years of hits to Hard Rock Live on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
When your weary and feeling small, you should check out Art Garfunkel, who will be at the IP on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets for “Art Garfunkel: In Close Up” start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Something tells me you’ll be into something good if you head to the Golden Nugget on Saturday to see Herman’s Hermits Featuring Peter Noone. The show start at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $20.
Get ready to get scared as Terror on the Coast, one of the premiere haunted houses in South Mississippi, opens Friday night. It is located at 3450 Giles Road in Gulfport. Admission is $17 and more information can be found here.
If movies are your thing, “Deepwater Horizon” opens at the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport and the Grand Theater D’Iberville on Friday. The film explores what went wrong when the Deepwater Horizon oil rig exploded and created the BP oil spill in the Gulf Coast.
Do you like seafood and fun? If you answered “yes,” then head out to Beach Boulevard in Pass Christian for the annual Holy Family Parish Seafood Festival. The fun starts Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through the weekend. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
And, as always, whatever you decided to do, here’s your playlist for the weekend so you can do it in style.
Friday
Inktoberfest
Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $ 20 a day or $45 for three-day pass. Inkin’ the Coast Tattoo Convention will offer tattoos, art, clothing, jewelry and much more. Included are the Miss Inkin’ contest, the Coast pin-up contest, tattoo contests, a beard and mustache contest, a hot rod contest and more. Live music and games. 228-594-3700. www.inkinthecoast.com
2-11 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free Friday Nights is a great time to treat friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039.
5-8 p.m.
Gluten Free Date Night
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $46 non-members, $36 members. Don’t let a little thing like gluten ruin the perfect date. Chef Cheri will make the perfect gluten free dinner that will please every palate. 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘LUV’
Center Stage Theatre, 240 Eisenhower Drive, Biloxi. $15-$18. “LUV” is a four-letter word. Oops! Not in this riotous and offbeat comedy. Murray Schisgal’s Tony Award-winning show ran 2 1/2 years on Broadway. 228-388-6258 or www.CenterStageBiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. Sept. 30, Oct. 1
‘Twelve Angry Men’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. $15 admission; $10 seniors, veterans, military and students; $8 children under 12. The play written by Reginald Rose is set in a New York City jury room in 1957 and focuses on deliberations in a capital murder case. 228-467-9024.
8 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2 p.m. Oct. 2
Saturday
Improvisation for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $40 for four sessions. Would you like to build skills in improvisation that you can help you onstage and in everyday life? Join members of Longshot Theatre Company as they lead teens through improvisation games and activities. This is a class for those new to improv as well as advanced students. 228-818-2878.
1-3 p.m.
Bluff Creek Music Festival
Conrad Mallette Multi-Purpose Complex, 5400 Ballpark Road, Vancleave. Adults $8; children 3 and older $4. Music festival with great bands playing is the Tall Boys, Trent Kory Ladner, Double J Band, Coates Brother, Elusive Behavior, headliner Tracy Metcalf with special guest Jamey Johnson. Seafood, Mexican food, hamburgers and hotdogs, corn dogs, nachos, snowballs, our sweets booths. Various activities.
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1-2 p.m.
KM Dance Project Repertory Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 non-members; $10 members. This master class with Kesha McKey is offered in tandem with the Mary C. Dance Festival. 228-818-2878.
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Poetry Out Loud Exposition
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation created by the National Education Association in conjunction with the Poetry Foundation to stimulate interest in appreciating poetry in high school students. High school and middle school students are welcome to attend and to read or recite original poetry or read or recite poetry from the Poetry Out Loud website (www.poetryoutloud.org/poems-and-performance/find-poems). This is an exposition, not a competition. Artis Burney, announcer with WJZD 94.5, will be the moderator. This event is free and open to all. Details: 228-452-4596.
2-4 p.m.
Friends of the Poor Walk
Long Beach Harbor, Cleveland Avenue and U.S. 90. Donation. Registration begins at 7 a.m. in front of the Harbor Pavilion. The 2-mile walk begins at 7:45 a.m. to the Gulfport city limits and back. The Friends of the Poor Walk is to bring awareness to the poor in our midst. Proceeds go to help the poor and needy here in our community. Details: friendsofthepoorwalk.weebly.com
7 a.m.
Gulf Coast Heart Walk
Jones Park, Gulfport. The Gulf Coast Heart Walk, a benefit for the American Heart Association, brings together walk teams, individual walkers, survivors of heart disease and stroke, and lifestyle change heroes to raise money to combat heart disease and stroke. gulfcoastheartwalk.heart.org
7:30-11:30 a.m.
39th Zonta Festival
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue. Free. Crafts, entertainment, food, patriotic parade, antique cars, children’s activities and free shuttle. Details: www.zontapascagoula.info
9 a.m.
Zonta Book Sale
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Bargain-basement prices on everything. Bring your own boxes or bags. Hardbacks, paperbacks, magazines, and videos. Some specially priced items will be available. The Friends of the Pascagoula Public Library raise money to supports programs and enhance public library services. Details: 228-769-3060.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Master Class: Yoga & Meditation for Dancers
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. This master class is offered in tandem with the Mary C. Dance Festival. 228-818-2878.
9-10 p.m.
