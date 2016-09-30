Get ready to do ‘The Twist’ with Chubby Checker

It’s been more than 50 years since Chubby Checker had his first No. 1 hit. And five decades later, “The Twist” has been named the “No. 1 song of all time” by Billboard Magazine. It will remain that way until 2065.
“This means from the time Adam and Eve walked the Earth until 2065, I have the No. 1 song,” Checker said in an interview with the Sun Herald. “I’m very proud of that.”
Checker will be bringing “The Twist,” “The Hucklebuck” and other music that spans his career to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi on Saturday at 8 p.m. The show will be a double bill with Los Angeles funk pioneers War.
“I like playing in Biloxi, but I like playing everywhere,” Checker said. “When I’m on stage, it’s what I do — I play — but I play Mississippi a lot. I’m from North Carolina, but that’s too far north for you guys.”
On Sept. 21, Checker used “The Twist” as a way to raise money and awareness for children’s cancer. The day was declared “National Twist Day” and people were asked to take “The Twist Challenge.”
“We asked every radio station in the country to play ‘The Twist’ on Sept. 21,” Checker said. “The challenge is very similar to the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.”
He said he is not surprised his song has become part of American popular culture.
“ ‘The Twist’ is what we do on the dance floor, it’s sexy — ‘The Twist,’ ‘The Pony’ and ‘The Hucklebuck’ — all the Chubby Checker songs are what we are doing on the dance floor because if you’re not line dancing or you’re not slow dancing, what else are you doing?” Checker said.
He said people still write him letters and send him emails to show their appreciation for “The Twist.”
“It really is an invention that is like something created by Thomas Edison — you use it every day,” Checker said. “It’s such a phenomenon that you forget that one person was involved.
Checker said his show in Biloxi is one people will not want to miss.
“We show up, we burn it up, we level the place and then we go home,” he said. “We’re going to come in and burn it down and then we are going to go home.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
If you go
Chubby Checker and War
Beau Rivage Resort & Casino at 875 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi
8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1
Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Comments