Chris Stapleton, Bill O’Reilly, Dennis Miller are hottest tickets in Biloxi

Two of the hottest shows on tour are coming to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in October and timing is everything, especially for those who don’t already have tickets.
Country music star Chris Stapleton, who last year became the first artist to sweep Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, is touring North America.
He will perform before a sell-out crowd at the Coast Coliseum on Oct. 20, said Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
Biloxi is the last stop on the “Who Wants to Be President?” tour with political pundits Bill O’Reilly and Dennis Miller. The Oct. 22 show comes just two weeks ahead of the presidential election. Those tickets also are sold out, as they’ve been in every city on the tour. McDonnell said Biloxi is the show’s only stop in the region.
Other concerts and events on the Coliseum schedule:
▪ May 14: Just announced this week is Celtic Woman: Voices of Angels. “This will be their third performance at the Coliseum,” McDonnell said. The stage is set in theater configuration to enhance the performance of the Irish singers in their beautiful gowns.
▪ Oct. 9: CPR Fest with Korn and Breaking Benjamin is the first time in five years or more the music festival it is at the Coliseum
▪ Oct. 14: Comedy Get Down will be five times the laughs when Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy take the stage.
▪ Oct. 29: Fight Force International, which brings Blood & Sand to the Coliseum, presents Eruption I. This is the first time for Muay Thai, a form of Thai kickboxing, at the Coliseum.
▪ Nov. 16: The powerful Mississippi State women’s basketball takes on Tulane.
▪ Dec. 1-4: Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big”
▪ Dec. 10: PBR: Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour comes to the Coliseum
▪ Jan. 16: “The Harlem Globe Trotters will be back on Martin Luther King Day,” said McDonnell.
“We’ve got some more shows on the way,” he said, and ice skating begins at the Coliseum on Nov. 11.
In the next few years, those attending concerts, conventions and events may be able to stay at a hotel on site. McDonnell said the Coliseum Commission recently selected Highpointe Hotel Corp. of Gulf Breeze, Florida, from a list of potential developers interested in building a hotel.
The process started this week, with McDonnell and his staff gathering the information on conventions and leisure business. “That will ultimately give them (the developer) the correct number of hotel rooms that should be developed,” he said.
