Cruisin’s eight days of fun, fun, fun kicks off Sunday

Cruisin’ The Coast will kick off its 20th anniversary Sunday and the fun will rev up throughout the week with eight days of events from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula and points in between.
The fun starts at 11 a.m. with the traditional opening show at Hardy Court Shopping Center at Pass and Courthouse roads in Gulfport and at 11:30 a.m. at the ’Goula Cruise in Pascagoula. Then the kaleidescope of cars will line several blocked-off streets for downtown Gulfport’s View the Cruise until 6 p.m.
This year promises to be the biggest in Cruisin’ history with a record 6,630 cruisers preregistered in August. Organizers hope to top last year’s record of 7,639.
Highlights this year include celebrities such as Christi Lee, Dennis Gage and Courtney Hansen and concerts by the Monkees, Chubby Checker, the Beach Boys and Art Garfunkel. An autocross and a swap meet will be at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
New this year will be a venue that will culminate with the Gautier Mullet & Music Fest on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Check out the complete schedule of events here and plan your week accordingly. If you want to be a part of the car party, cruise on down along U.S. 90. If not, take an alternate route.
