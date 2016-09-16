‘Blair Witch,’ Trace Adkins top the list of the things to do this weekend

When the question is “What are you doing this weekend,” the answer is everything.
Country star Trace Adkins returns to Biloxi on Friday for a show at the IP Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
If you like scary movies, “Blair Witch” opens in theaters on Friday. The film is a sequel to the 1999 “found footage” phenomenon “The Blair Witch Project.” “Bridget Jones’ Baby” also opens this weekend. It is the third film in the “Bridget Jones” series. Both are showing at the Grand Theater in D’Iberville and the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport.
70s rockers Grand Funk Railroad pull the train into the Hard Rock Live on Saturday for a show that’s bound to include hits like “We’re an American Band” and “Some Kind of Wonderful.” Tickets start at $10 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
There will be Bulls on The Beach in Bay St. Louis on Friday and Saturday night. More information on the rodeo can be found here.
Whatever you do this weekend, do it with with your playlist for the week. It has new jams by Justice, Willie Nelson, Usher and an oldie from Nelly, who needs us to play his tunes. #SaveNelly, y’all.
Friday
Turkey Jamboree 2016
Butch and Sherry’s Place, 11208 Wolf River Road, Gulfport. $10 per day; $22 for the weekend; free for children 12 and younger. Outdoor event; 12 bands will play a three-day campout, music festival set to benefit Feed My Sheep. From blues to metal. Free parking. Bikers welcome. No glass bottles. No weapons! Tents OK, but you will need to arrive before 5 p.m. Friday to set up. We will have food vendors. Bring your own beverages. Scheduled to play: Elusive Behavior/ 2nd Class Citizens/ Double J Band /No Regrets/ Krooked Halo/ Project Nine/ StrongFold/ Coates Brothers/ Billy Marter/ Jake Bilbo/ Something Else and Blue Tuna.
Mississippi Songwriters Festival
Downtown Ocean Springs, 1000 Washington Ave. Free. 228-875-4424.
All-Star Luncheon series: Matt Miller
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10. Join others for lunch and lecture by Matt Miller. Admission to museum included. Matt Miller bio: Delta State University graduate, All-American team; 13-year professional career, including five years in MLB with the Cleveland Indians and Colorado Rockies, logging 100 games with a 2.72 career ERA. Now a Boston Red Sox associate scout. 228-374-5547.
Noon
Third Fridays
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue. Free. Features live music, local artists, activities and community partner booths. Downtown stores and restaurants are open with sales and specials. cityofpascagoula.com/third-fridays
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
My Doll and Me Kids Cooking class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50. Join others for an evening of adventure for all American Girls and boys. Bring your favorite doll and join in on all the cooking fun as you count down the days until the third annual American Girl Fashion Show. Menu includes fancy jam sandwiches, fruit salad in an ice cream cone, cucumber cheese sandwiches and lemonade/ tea. 228-897-6039.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Roman Street
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25; $20 members. Roman Street is two internationally trained brothers specializing in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin, funk and nuevo flamenco. 228-818-2878.
7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Improvisation for Teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $40 for four sessions. Do you love “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Have you ever seen an improv group perform and think, “I could do that”? Would you like to build skills in improvisation that you can help you on stage and in everyday life? If so, then this class is for you. Join members of Longshot Theatre Company as they lead teens through improvisation games and activities. This is a class for those new to improv as well as advanced students. There will be something for everyone. Instructors: Longshot Theatre Company members.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Festival Hispano de Pascagoula
River Park, 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula. This event features music, food, arts, tamale cook-off and more.
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Mary C’s Second Beer Pairing Under the Oaks
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $45 ($35 members). The first Beer Pairing was a fun, tasty event. Join others for another dive into the world of beer and great food that make the perfect combo. A special thanks to sponsor Rex Distributing : Menu: Goat Cheese Cigars with a Dipping Trio of Lemon Rosemary infused Honey, Roasted Garlic Jelly, Tomato Jam; Hard Cider Butternut Squash Soup Topped with Spiced Apples and Crispy Salt Pork; Potato and Flounder Gratin Dusted with Crunchy Kale;Dark Chocolate Brownie with Cashew Butter Icing.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Conquer Chiari Walk Across America
Washington Street Pavilion, Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis. Donations accepted. Join others for a one-mile fun run or a 5K glow run that will benefit Conquer Chiari. www.conquerchiari.org/ccwaa/sites-2016.html
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
St. Martin Lions Club, 15900 LeMoyne Blvd. $4 per plate. Enjoy pancakes, sausage and drinks. Your donations help support the Lions’ activities. All are welcome.
7 a.m.-10 a.m.
Diamondhead Hummingbird Festival
Diamondhead Hummingbird Festival, 2356 Airport Drive. Donation suggested: $3; $10 maximum per family. See live hummingbirds up close. Hundreds of hummingbirds congregate at this location and vendors will have hummingbird supplies, arts and crafts. Sponsored by Christian Aid for Children, the event is a fundraiser to help feed underprivileged children. Food vendors will be on site and restaurants are nearby. A bander will capture, band and release hummingbirds and allow observers to touch or hold one of the birds.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes — Gulf Coast
Jones Park, Gulfport. This year’s theme is “Be Someone’s Hero.” The Diabetes Foundation will be walking to raise awareness about diabetes in Mississippi, to raise money to support DFM programs and events and to celebrate and remember those in Mississippi who have diabetes. Every dollar raised will go toward the DFM’s programs, including Camp Kandu, the state’s only camp for children with diabetes and their families, Sweet Subject school diabetes education, We Care 2 backpacks for newly diagnosed children and assistance for needy Mississippians and more. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the 1-mile family fun run and 3.1-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a free picnic lunch for participants immediately following. Teams and individuals are welcome. There is a $20 minimum fundraising goal for each participant and those raising $50 and above will receive a Walk T-shirt featuring a “Be Someone’s Hero” design by Marshall Ramsey. www.msdiabetes.org/mississippis-walks-diabetes.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Diamondhead Arts and Crafts Show
Diamondhead Country Club, 7600 Country Club Circle. Arts and Creative Craft Show featuring exhibits for sale. This event provides funding for Diamondhead Youth Athletic Association, which is a nonprofit organization that provides youth the opportunity to participate in organized sports such as flag football, tackle football, cheer, baseball, and soccer. Free shuttle available from Diamondhead business district. 228-255-2918. www.facebook.com/DHArtsCrafts/
9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 18
Sunday
WAMAthon — Pedal, Paddle & Pound
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $75-$100. Pedal, Paddle & Pound is a 10-mile bike, 1-mile run, 2-mile kayak or paddle board, 1-mile run. Each participant will receive a 2016 WAMAthon T-shirt and complimentary refreshments at the end of the race. Entry fee: $100 per person with kayak or paddle board rental, $75 per person no rental. 228-872-3164.
8 a.m.
