Movies at a glance

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New Arrivals
Blair Witch ☆☆
The witch is back, just as camera-shy as before, in director Adam Wingard’s sequel to 1999’s game-changing “The Blair Witch Project.” R (C, G)
Bridget Jones’s Baby ☆☆
Renee Zellweger reprises her signature role of the romantically challenged Bridget Jones, this time trying to figure out which of her two suitors (Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey) is the father of her unborn child. PG-13 (C, G)
Hillsong: Let Hope Rise
No review available
A documentary about the Australia-based band Hillsong and their rise to prominence as an international church. PG (C)
Snowden ☆☆1/2
Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays Edward Snowden, the NSA whistle-blower who became a fugitive from the law, in director Oliver Stone’s drama. R (C)
Returning
Bad Moms ☆☆ 1/2
Three overworked, underappreciated mothers (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) decide to treat themselves to a little fun. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who also wrote “The Hangover,” so you know what’s in store. R (C)
The Disappointments Room
No review available
D.J. Caruso (“I Am Number Four”) directs this thriller about a couple (Kate Beckinsale and Mel Raido) whose new home turns out to be haunted. R (C)
Don’t Breathe ☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he’ll be easy prey. Think again! R (C, G)
Hell or High Water ☆☆☆1/2
Jeff Bridges is the Texas sheriff on the trail of two bank-robbing brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster). R (C)
Kubo and the Two Strings ☆☆☆☆
Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Rooney Mara and Ralph Fiennes provide the voices for this fable about a young man living in a quiet seaside town who is thrust into a fantastical world of gods and monsters. PG (G)
The Light Between Oceans ☆☆1/2
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are a married couple living on a remote island in Australia after World War I in this adaptation of M. L. Stedman’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C)
Pete’s Dragon ☆☆☆1/2
Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley and Robert Redford co-star in Walt Disney’s live-action adaptation of the feature-length cartoon about an orphaned boy and his unusual best friend. PG (C, G)
The Secret Life of Pets ☆☆☆
An animated comedy about what our dogs and cats do while we’re at work or school. Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart. Written by Brian Lynch and Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio. Directed by Chris Renaud. Co-director Yarrow Cheney. PG (C, G)
Suicide Squad ☆1/2
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too. PG-13 (C, G)
Sully ☆☆☆
Clint Eastwood directs Tom Hanks in this drama about Chesley Sullenberger, the US Airways pilot who landed a disabled plane on the Hudson River and saved the lives of his passengers. PG-13 (C, G)
When the Bough Breaks
No review available
A surrogate mother (Jaz Sinclair) becomes a little too fond of the father-to-be (Morris Chestnut). Regina Hall is the wife caught in the middle. PG-13 (C, G)
The Wild Life ☆☆
This animated comedy retells the story of Robinson Crusoe through the eyes of the talking animals that inhabit his island. PG (C)
Comments