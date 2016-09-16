Art abounds in Diamondhead

The 32nd Annual Diamondhead Arts & Crafts Fair will offer a wide array of arts and crafts on Saturday and Sunday at the Diamondhead Country Club.
More than 60 vendors are expected at the fair. The lineup has no commercial vendors; instead it offers original creative works. There are handmade cypress chairs and wooden swings, old-fashioned cloth dolls, painted bird feeders, mixed media jewelry, pottery and ceramics, photography and paintings.
There also will be an artist offering henna tattoos and another artist giving a demonstration on scratchboard art.
Sharon McCulley, event coordinator, said the artists’ talents shine through in what they offer.
“I am ecstatic about the quality and range of the items because they are beautiful,” McCulley said. “These guys put their heart and soul into these things.”
The Coast’s art communities are well represented in the show. One participating artist is Bay St. Louis artist Judy Lee, whose art strays from the norm in that she specializes in cremation urns, which include classic, raku and pit-fired pieces that show flair in their crafting and glazes.
She also uses her creativity in making functional hand-crafted dinnerware and kitchenware.
There are colorful creations from outside the state lines, also, such as those from Elements of Stained Glass out of Metairie, La. The artist, Fred Weber, represents the South through stained glass in oaks, magnolias, the fleur de lis, New Orleans street cars and more.
All of this will be on the grounds of the Diamondhead Country Club, where anyone wishing to take a break from viewing can wet their whistle with an adult beverage and catch a big-screen showing of the Saints game at the 19th Hole. McCulley said they also offer some of the best food on the Coast, including burgers and Reuben sandwiches.
On Sunday, a youth sports competition will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Youth may compete in different age groups in a punt and pass competition, and contests of speed and accuracy for baseball, basketball and soccer. Also, guests may register for a gift basket that will be given away during the event.
Shuttle pickups will be offered behind the People’s Bank and at the police department.
Hours for the event are 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Admission is free.
