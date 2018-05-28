Chris Bailey's forecast: Alberto on the way to Kentucky

On the day we honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we are tracking scattered storms and a Tropical Storm. Alberto is down in the Gulf of Mexico, but will impact our weather later Tuesday and Wednesday.
Let’s begin with the weather we have out there today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up, bringing locally heavy rains that can cause high water issues for some. Outside the storms, temps are deep into the steamy 80s.
