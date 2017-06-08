Comey says Trump lied, ordered him to drop Flynn probe

Fired FBI Director James Comey told Congress today that he saw President Donald Trump’s repeated pressure that he curtail the bureau’s investigation of Russian election-meddling as an attempt to create a “patronage” relationship in which he would bow to the president’s demands. He said he understood Trump to be ordering him to drop a probe of ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I took it as a direction,” Comey told lawmakers when asked about the private Valentine’s Day chat at the White House during which he quoted Trump as saying, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

Comey acknowledged that there’s no corroboration for his account.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of the conversations, he said – a retort to a threatening Trump Tweet, in response to leaked reports about Comey’s that he had better hope there are not tapes of their conversations.

At a Jan. 27 dinner with Trump at the White House, he said, the president’s repeated entreaties seemed aimed at making him feel obligated to follow the president’s requests.

Before Comey began his dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, the vice panel’s vice chair, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, called “shocking” Comey’s prepared testimony alleging Trump pressured him in nine encounters to end the Russia investigation and “lift the cloud” over the administration.

Comey was sworn in by the committee as a private citizen for a hearing that was both deadly serious and attracted a circus-like atmosphere. His prepared testimony, released by the committee on Wednesday, laid out what happened in each encounter with Trump in what could evolve into an early framework for congressional calls for impeachment proceedings against the president.

Before his appearance, Comey met with former FBI director Robert Mueller, the Justice Department-appointed special counsel now leading the Russia investigation, to discuss boundaries about what he could tell Congress about the highly classified investigation.

Comey said he was troubled that, after his May 9th firing, the Trump administration “chose to defame me and the FBI.”

Comey said the “shifting explanations” for his ouster, as he led a sensitive investigation into whether Trump associates colluded in Russia’s cyber-meddling in last year’s election “confused me and increasingly concerned me.”

“Think about it: the president of the United States asking the FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation,” Warner said. “... This is not how a president behaves.”

Comey said he began taking detailed notes on each encounter because, after he left a January one-on-one with the president, “I was honestly concerned that he (Trump) might lie about the nature of our meeting.”

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the committee chairman, was more restrained about Comey’s testimony, but described a “strange relationship” with Trump.

Warner emphasized that it was clear that the former FBI director had not bowed to presidential pressure despite Trump’s persistence.

“Director Comey denied each of these improper requests. The loyalty pledge, the admonition to drop the Flynn investigation, and the request to “lift the cloud” of the Russia investigation, he said. After his refusals, Director Comey was fired.

“The initial explanation for the firing was laughable – the idea that Director Comey was fired for his treatment of Hillary Clinton,” Warner said. “Of course, the president himself then made very clear that he was thinking about Russia when he decided to get rid of Director Comey.”

Comey was a major factor in both last year’s presidential race, when he cleared Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing but caused an uproar by briefly reopening the investigation days before Election Day, and in leading the investigation that has dogged the Trump White House: Specifically, whether his campaign or associates colluded in a Russian election-meddling scheme.

Now Comey pits his credibility, built from years in law enforcement, against that of a president who has routinely been caught telling untruths.

No one else was in the room or on the phone to corroborate Comey’s stinging allegations, though the FBI director said he chose after their first awkward meeting to create “written records immediately after one-on-one conversations with Mr. Trump.”

The narrative in Comey’s prepared testimony, which the Senate Intelligence Committee released Wednesday, includes allegations that the president told him “I expect loyalty,” pressed him to lift the “cloud” of investigation over the White House and beckoned – but didn’t order – him to drop an inquiry into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

It will be left to the Republican-controlled Congress to judge whether Comey’s account evidences the kind of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that can be grounds for impeachment.

Trump’s New York attorney, Marc Kasowitz, greeted the early release of Comey’s testimony by declaring that Trump “feels completely and totally vindicated,” especially by Comey’s comment that the president was not personally under investigation.

Comey isn’t expected to make public any revelations about the sprawling, highly classified investigation of possible coordination between Trump’s associates and Russian intelligence agencies that hacked the emails of top Democrats and orchestrated cyber attacks to spread fake news and sow confusion during the campaign. That inquiry is now in the hands of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, an appointment that followed the tumult flowing from Comey’s May 9 firing — an event many compared to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” in which he fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox at the height of the Watergate scandal of the early 1970s.

It won’t be the first time that Comey has appeared before Congress to recount a dramatic confrontation at the highest levels of government.

A decade ago, Comey delivered a riveting tale of how, as the Justice Department’s No. 2 man, he sat in a car speeding through Washington in March 2004 in a race to the hospital room of ailing Attorney General John Ashcroft. Comey wanted to stop President George W. Bush’s White House from continuing an electronic surveillance program that Comey felt was illegal. Comey described how White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales narrowly beat him to the hospital, where Ashcroft lay weak and frail.

The attorney general’s signoff was needed to renew the program, but when Gonzales turned to Ashcroft for the authorization, Ashcroft mustered his faint strength to sit up, Comey said. Ashcroft gestured toward Comey and said in a raspy voice, “I’m not the attorney general. He is.”

So ill was Ashcroft that he had temporarily ceded his authority to Comey.

By the time Comey testified on May 7, 2007, Gonzales had risen to the job of attorney general. Gonzales never recovered from the devastating testimony, which gave new life to a scandal over the firing of a number of U.S. attorneys. After Comey’s testimony, Gonzales did not last long as the leader of the nation’s top law enforcement agency.